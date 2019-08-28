Ajax, the Dutch champions and 2019 Champions League semi-finalists, are in danger of missing the group stage of this year’s competition. Perhaps their renewed success on the European stage set lofty expectations, but a 0–0 draw to APOEL Nicosia wouldn’t be an acceptable result in any year. Now the home crowd in Amsterdam will have to see Ajax through in their quest for another successful Champions League foray.

After an offseason that saw the departure of two key players, Ajax was sure to have some bumps in the road. Losing Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong robbed the Eredivisie powerhouse of some valuable defensive prowess, which has been apparent through their first several domestic and Champions League matches. Their solution has been moving Daley Blind up to a wide defensive midfield role and inserting new acquisition Lisandro Martínez at the back.

The result was barely advancing from the Third Qualifying Round of the Champions League, where Ajax conceded four goals to Greek champions PAOK. Two converted Dusan Tadic penalties in the second leg produced a just-sufficient 5–4 aggregate scoreline, and Ajax lived to fight another day.

While APOEL couldn’t muster a goal against Ajax in the first leg of this round, they broke through the defense on several occasions and tested goalkeeper Andre Onana enough times to make coach Thomas Doll jump with a mixture of anticipation and frustration. The disjointed Dutch side committed 16 fouls, including a red card by Noussair Mazraoui that resulted from a second yellow and could spell even more defensive trouble in today’s match. The Cypriots have only qualified for the Champions League group stage three times in their history, and a devastating loss for Ajax could mean an APOEL Nicosia return for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

