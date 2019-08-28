Carabao Cup Roundup: Burnley & Newcastle Suffer Early Exits as Premier League Trio Seal Wins

Premier League sides Burnley and Newcastle were eliminated in the Carabao Cup second round, with the former suffering a shock 3-1 defeat at home to League One side Sunderland.

Having gone in front courtesy of Jay Rodriguez's first goal since returning to the club in the summer, the Clarets were pegged back before half-time through Will Grigg's effort. A quickfire double from Tom Flanagan and George Dobson shortly after the restart proved to be the nail in the coffin as Sean Dyche's side failed to recover.

In the north east, James Maddison's fine form continued as he gave Leicester the lead away at fellow Premier League side Newcastle with a deflected free-kick. Yoshinori Muto brought the home side level after the break but neither side could find the crucial third goal as penalties loomed.

Kasper Schmeichel made two crucial stops from Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden, leaving Jamie Vardy to bag the crucial winning penalty to book the Foxes' place in the hat for the third round.

Everton came through a difficult clash with a plucky Lincoln City, going behind inside 20 seconds as Harry Anderson scored for the hosts. Lucas Digne's stunning free-kick and Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty seemed to seal the win, but Bruno Andrade equalised with 20 minutes to go to set up a tense finale.

It wasn't to be for the Imps, however, as summer signing Alex Iwobi got off the mark for his new club with a close-range header to hand the visiting Toffees supporters something to cheer about in the Lincolnshire rain. Richarlison wrapped up the win late on, easing the pressure on boss Marco Silva following a poor start to the season.

On the south coast, Bournemouth endured a frustrating afternoon against fourth division outfit Forest Green Rovers, failing to find the back of the net despite having 24 shots at the visitors' goal to set up spot-kicks. Mark Travers in the Cherries net did the business in the shootout, saving three of the away side's spot kicks before Phillip Billing scored the all-important penalty to take his side into the third round.





Over in Wales, Championship outfit Swansea demolished League Two Cambridge United with a resounding 6-0 victory to book their place in the third round, as Steve Cooper's men made light work of the fourth-tier side.

Portsmouth grabbed a deserved 2-0 success away at Queens Park Rangers, with John Marquis' 77th minute penalty added to by Marcus Harness' late goal as the League One strugglers saw off their Championship opponents at Loftus Road.

The final game saw a south Yorkshire derby take place at the New York Stadium, as Rotherham United took on Sheffield Wednesday as third-tier hosted second tier. Neither side could find a breakthrough in the 90 minutes, with the winner coming in dramatic fashion a whole five minutes into stoppage time, via the outstretched leg of Atdhe Nuhiu to hand the Owls a deserved victory.