Carabao Cup Team News: Bournemouth vs Forest Green Rovers - Confirmed Cherries Lineup

Bournemouth and Forest Green have met twice previously – they faced in the FA Cup first round in 2004-05, with the Cherries winning 3-1 in a replay after drawing the first match 1-1; Eddie Howe started both games.

This will be Forest Green’s first ever match against a top-flight opponent – the last team to win their first League Cup meeting with a team from the top-flight was West Bromwich Albion in October 1965 against Leeds, with the Baggies also in the top-flight at the time.

TEAM NEWS 🚨



🔺 Gavin Kilkenny makes first ever senior start



🔺 Jack Stacey makes his full Cherries debut



🔺 Both Wilsons start with Dominic Solanke



Since joining the Premier League in 2015-16, Bournemouth have progressed from eight of their nine League Cup ties against sides from a lower division, failing only in September 2016 against Preston.

Forest Green are looking to reach the League Cup third round for the first time, with their only previous tie at this stage ending in a penalty shootout defeat to Wycombe last season.

Bournemouth have won their last four home League Cup games against fourth-tier opponents by an aggregate score of 12-0 – their last defeat was in August 2001 against Torquay United, with current boss Eddie Howe featuring for the full 90 minutes.