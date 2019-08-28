Carabao Cup Team News: Burnley vs Sunderland - Confirmed Lineups

By 90Min
August 28, 2019

This will be the first League Cup meeting between Burnley and Sunderland, with this Burnley’s 180th League Cup game and Sunderland’s 174th in the competition. 

Sunderland are winless in their last five visits to Turf Moor against Burnley in all competitions (W0 D2 L3) since winning 2-0 in March 2005 in a Championship match. 

Burnley have been eliminated in each of their last three home League Cup ties, losing to West Ham in October 2013, Sheffield Wednesday in August 2014 and Leeds United in September 2017. 

Sunderland have progressed from nine of their last 10 League Cup second round ties, failing only in 2011/12 away at Brighton.

Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored nine goals in his last 13 League Cup appearances, including a hat-trick in the second round in 2013/14 for Leicester against Carlisle United.

