Carabao Cup Team News: Queens Park Rangers vs Portsmouth - Confirmed Hoops Lineup

By 90Min
August 28, 2019

QPR and Portsmouth have only faced in one previous League Cup tie – the Hoops won 7-2 on aggregate in the second round in 1981/82. 

Portsmouth are winless in their last 14 away matches against QPR in all competitions (W0 D4 L10) since a 1-0 win in September 1961. 

QPR haven’t reached the League Cup third round in consecutive seasons since doing so in 2008/09 and 2009/10. 

Portsmouth have lost their last five away League Cup matches, a run stretching back to August 2012. 

Kenny Jackett has lost nine of his 11 away League Cup matches as a manager (W2) – one of those was a 0-3 defeat at QPR in August 2004 with Swansea.

