Carabao Cup Team News: Swansea vs Cambridge United - Confirmed Swans Lineup

Swansea City and Cambridge United have never previously met in the League Cup.
This is the first meeting between Swansea and Cambridge in any competition since April 2005, a 3-0 win for the Swans in League Two.
🔢 Here's how we line up for tonight's @Carabao_Cup clash 🆚 @CambridgeUtdFC in association with @LowCostVans... 👇 pic.twitter.com/9O3Cj4DtRG— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 28, 2019
Swansea have won their last three League Cup games against League Two opposition by an aggregate score of 11-1.
Cambridge United haven’t reached the League Cup third round since the 1998-99 season.
Swansea’s Andre Ayew has scored five goals in his last five League Cup appearances.