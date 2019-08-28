Liverpool Accused of 'Bullying' Bobby Duncan by Player's Agent

Bobby Duncan's agent Saif Rubie has released a statement on behalf of his client informing Liverpool that he will never play for the club again, citing a failure on the club's part to handle the situation with dignity and in turn damaging the player's mental health.

The Liverpool forward had previously appeared to be heading towards the Anfield exit door, having removed all associations with the club on his various social media profiles.

There appeared to be a solution for the wantaway starlet, who signed from Manchester City last summer, as news emerged that talks with Serie A outfit Fiorentina had begun over a proposed £10m transfer. Now, Duncan's agent Rubie has penned a statement on his official Twitter page, insisting the club have been 'bullying' the rising star and causing the player extreme stress and mental health issues.

An excerpt read: "It's a sad state of affairs that a club such as a Liverpool can be allowed to get away with mentally bullying and destroying the life of a young man such as Bobby.

"Bobby has not left his room for four days because of this and will never go back to Liverpool again and my only concern now is his mental health and well being.

"I know one thing for sure, and that is he is never going back there again and he's on such a small salary that no amount of fines will even make a difference.

"In this situation all that matters is the players health and in this case Michael Edwards has totally ignored that because of his own stubbornness and I really pray that his experience doesn't happen to any young players again.

Rubie's statement comes off the back of accusing the club of denying the Liverpool youngster a move because a loan with obligation to buy because it 'wouldn't work'. The agent claims despite repeated efforts to seek a deal that would satisfy Liverpool's requirements, the club have continued to block any potential move, causing the player extreme distress.

I know Bobby & his family well, he’s young & at that age we all want everything right now. Played for the 1st team in pre season which is a great start & he should try & develop this season & maybe make the bench in Caraboa Cup. That should be the advice you’re giving him you 🤡 https://t.co/RqXd9eupc1 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 28, 2019

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher weighed in on the saga with his own thoughts, stating: I know Bobby & his family well, he’s young & at that age we all want everything right now. Played for the 1st team in pre season which is a great start & he should try & develop this season & maybe make the bench in Caraboa Cup. That should be the advice you’re giving him you [clown emoji]."