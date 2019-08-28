Premier League: Picking an XI of the Shortest Players in England's Top Flight

In some sports, height is almost a requirement. Basketball is the land of the giants, but that's certainly not the case with football.

The Premier League has its fair share of tall players, but there are plenty of small players who have made it to the top flight. As long as you're good, height does not matter.

Here's a lineup of the shortest players in the English top flight.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Jed Steer (GK) - Aston Villa back-up keeper Steer is the smallest shot stopper in the league, coming in at just 182cm. That's by no means small, but Steer also has to train with the tallest goalkeeper in the league in Lovre Kalinic, so his height stands out even more in that sense.

Cedric Soares (RB) - Both Cedric and Watford's Kiko Femenia come in at 171cm, but we've gone for the Southampton man here. Currently battling for a place with Yan Valery, Cedric is yet to make an appearance this season but is certainly capable of filling in when called upon.

James Chester (CB) - After a few years in the Championship, Villa's Chester is back in the top flight, and he's actually the shortest centre back in the league at 177cm.

Adrian Mariappa (CB) - Next up on the shortlist (geddit?) is Watford's Mariappa, who comes in at 179cm. That's only slightly shorter than Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, but the Dutchman's big hair probably gives him an extra boost.

Jetro Willems (LB) - A new addition to the league, Newcastle's Willems beats Leighton Baines and Aaron Cresswell to the title of the shortest left back, standing at just 169cm tall.

Midfielders

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Lucas Torreira (CM) - Anchoring the midfield is Arsenal's Lucas Torreira. His 166cm frame doesn't make him look like your typical defensive midfielder, but Torreira certainly doesn't let it hold him back.

Nampalys Mendy (CM) - Leicester sold N'Golo Kante to Chelsea and replaced him with an even smaller player in Nampalys Mendy. The 27-year-old comes in at 167cm, which is just 1cm shorter than Kante.

Bernard (AM) - Bringing the creativity is Bernard who, at 164cm, is actually one of the shortest players around. The Everton man prefers to drift out wide, usually to avoid getting steamrolled by a giant like Paul Pogba.

Forwards

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Christian Atsu (RW) - Out wide, we've got Newcastle's Atsu, who stands at just 165cm. He's quick and powerful, so he doesn't really need height to play his game.

Michael Obafemi (ST) - Southampton's Obafemi is the shortest striker in the league. The 19-year-old, who comes in at 170cm, is on the cusp of breaking out with the Saints, and big things are certainly expected from him.

Ryan Fraser (LW) - At 163cm, Fraser is the undisputed smallest player in the Premier League. What he lacks in height he certainly makes up for in speed and creativity, and his tally of 14 assists last season is all the proof you need.