Real Madrid Issue Update on Isco Injury as Fitness Crisis Deepens

Real Madrid have offered a fitness update on the status of midfielder Isco, following the Spaniard's enforced departure against Valladolid.

Isco, who has been linked throughout the summer with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, left the pitch on Saturday in the 68th minute, and it has now emerged that the 27-year-old has suffered a hamstring injury.

This was revealed by the club themselves in an official statement on their website, which read:



"After the tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Isco has been diagnosed with a muscular lesion in the right femoral biceps. Pending evolution."

It is as of yet unknown how long Isco will be out for, as he joins an ever-growing list of sidelined Los Blancos players.

This summer has seen the injuries of no less than nine Real Madrid players including Isco, with six of those players still absent.

This includes new signings Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic (who has since returned), Rodrygo and Nampalys Mendy, alongside Thibaut Courtois (returned), James Rodriguez (returned), Marco Asensio and Brahim Diaz.



Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

On top of that, all of Mendy, Isco, Brahim, James and Rodrygo's ailments have been muscle-related, with majority of them coming in the hamstring area.

Though, as mentioned, Isco's likely return date is still unknown, such an issue will likely relegate him to the sidel for at least several weeks, meaning he will almost certainly miss Spain's upcoming EURO Qualifiers against Romania and the Faroe Islands on the 5th and 8th of September respectively.

