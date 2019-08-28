Tiemoue Bakayoko Nears Monaco Return From Chelsea on Initial Loan Move With Option to Buy

Monaco look set to be reunited with former player Tiemoue Bakayoko as an agreement between themselves and Chelsea to bring the midfielder back on an initial loan deal with an option to buy edges closer.

The move would see the Frenchman reunited with the club he last played for in 2017, as a magnificent individual season saw the Blues bring him to London on a five-year deal worth £40m.

Ça brûle pour #Bakayoko à Monaco ! Monaco et Chelsea sont tout proches de trouver un accord pour un prêt avec option d’achat de 35M€ ! Le joueur lui est d’ores et déjà d’accord avec Monaco. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 28, 2019

A less than inspiring debut season for Chelsea saw the 25-year-old receive heavy criticism from supporters, while a lack of faith from his manager Antonio Conte saw first-team opportunities fade. Last season the midfielder was shipped out to Milan on loan, where a return to form sparked the potential for a possible permanent switch away from Stamford Bridge to emerge.

It appears as though that side will be Monaco, after RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi confirmed an agreement is close to being reached between Monaco and the Premier League side to send Bakayoko to France on an initial season-long loan with a €35m purchase option available next summer.

The player had already given the go-ahead to the Ligue 1 side, reaching an agreement on personal terms, with just Frank Lampard's side needing to green light the move.

While the deal is not finalised, the closeness of the agreement would make this deal likely to go through, which was brought about due to the player's desire to leave and not featuring in Lampard's first-team plans.

Returning to the French south coast, Bakayoko will once again link up with the club he lifted to Ligue 1 title with during the 2016/17 season, and back with manager Leonardo Jardim who coached him during his previous spell. For Chelsea, it lightens their payload, with the out of favour Frenchman currently earning a whopping £120,000-a-week in west London.