Tottenham Increasingly Confident That Toby Alderweireld Will Sign New Contract After U-Turn

Tottenham Hotspur are edging ever nearer to securing a new deal for Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld.

The 30-year-old's future was up in the air for the entirety of the summer transfer window, but he now looks increasingly likely to be staying put in north London.

Football Insider claim that Spurs are growing increasingly confident that Alderweireld will agree to stay having previously reported that he has been offered a new contract worth £120,000-a-week, double the amount of his current deal.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Alderweireld was available for just £25m up until the final two weeks of the most recent transfer window due to a clause in his existing deal.

However, somewhat surprisingly, he failed to attract enough attention from Europe's elite sides and wasn't snapped up irrespective of his slashed fee.

Despite the fairly low asking price and an apparent breakdown of his relationship with manager Mauricio Pochettino, it's always been understood that it was the player's desire to leave, rather than the club's intention to sell him.

Head coach Pochettino has since opted to make great use of his star centre-back, who now plays a crucial role in the heart of Tottenham's defence.

The Belgian international made 45 Premier League and Champions League starts among 50 appearances across all competitions last season, and will be undoubtedly be making plenty more throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

This is because the former Southampton and Atletico Madrid player has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet; with fellow countryman Jan Vertonghen unexpectedly dropped from Pochettino's first team plans.

Instead, Alderweireld has partnered Colombian Davinson Sanchez in all of the first three fixtures this season, in which Tottenham have failed to keep a single clean sheet.

A decent beginning saw them beat newly promoted Aston Villa on the opening day and secure a solid draw away to champions Manchester City, but they followed this up with a shock 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on the weekend.