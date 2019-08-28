Twitter Reacts as Bolton Wanderers Successfully Complete Takeover to Avoid EFL Relegation

The news is in. Bolton Wanderers have been taken over.

The future of the Lancashire outfit was looking increasingly bleak with the 5pm Tuesday deadline to secure new ownership passing without a conclusion being met.

While it appeared as if the extended time would not be enough, the League One club announced on Wednesday they had reached an agreement with Football Ventures (Whites) Limited, in turn saving the club from suffering liquidation and a removal from the English Football League.

Such excellent news for a devoted fanbase has sparked feelings of both relief and profound joy, with many taking to Twitter to express their emotions.

BREAKING NEWS: Bolton saved from liquidation.



Thogden rn:

pic.twitter.com/WiSKVh4fWa — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) August 28, 2019

Best news of the day Bolton have been sold to Football Ventures. #newbeginnings #Trotter #bwfc — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba) August 28, 2019

Amazing news. So happy for everyone associated with Bolton! #BWFC https://t.co/Kki10LGlNA — Max Hayes (@MaxdHayes) August 28, 2019

I don’t know why I @ you I’m just so happy 😁 — Bolton Til I Die (@CallMeTropical) August 28, 2019

Even fans of opposing clubs were offering their support and best wishes, fully aware that it has been a troublesome and tough few years for the club ever since they began suffering from financial issues back in December 2015.

You really do love to see it, congratulations to everyone involved in Bolton Wanderers, its the least you deserve. And... top of the league... #BWFC https://t.co/Q03uWUpg7D pic.twitter.com/CBBN38IQDn — “josh” (@stokesitfc) August 28, 2019

Have no love or hate for Bolton. But having been through a brutal time as a football club it's good to see them still going👊👏 https://t.co/mH7du1NcMe — ©️©️ (@ConorCaldwell9) August 28, 2019

Bolton fans can now also begin looking forward, to what will hopefully be a new, positive era in the club's history.

Some were already looking towards a return to the club's glory days.

Now that Bolton have been sold, can they get Big Sam and the gang back?



What's Jay-Jay and Youri saying nowadays?#BWFC — Clinton Forde (@FordeHaveMercy) August 28, 2019

Hopefully the good times return for them, would love to see another United vs Bolton match 🙌🏼 https://t.co/h1H9Kb6rtP — sam (@1975samm) August 28, 2019

While there is a natural outpouring of happiness for Bolton supporters, staff members, players and all associated with the League One side, there still remains an overall sadness over the situation ongoing at Bury.

The fellow third division side were expelled from the EFL after a proposed takeover of their own from C&N Sporting Risk collapsed. What happens now for the club is unknown, but their situation hasn't gone unnoticed amongst the mirroring news for Bolton.

That's Bolton saved, let's hope we hear some good news about Bury very soon too 🙏 — Stephen Jackson (@SmoggyOnTour) August 28, 2019



