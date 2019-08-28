Vandals Paint Anti-Paul Pogba Message Outside Man Utd Training Ground

Vandals have spray-painted the words 'Pogba Out' on a sign outside the Manchester United training complex in an attempt to voice their displeasure towards midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman angered some fans by admitting he wanted to leave the club earlier in the summer, but he has remained professional throughout the whole saga and is still one of the team leaders.

Outside their Carrington training complex, United have placed a sign which states that players cannot stop to sign autographs on the road. Unfortunately, as captured by The Sun, the sign has now been vandalised, with the words 'Pogba Out' scrawled across the board.

The identity of the vandal is currently unknown (Jose Mourinho, presumably, has an alibi) but United will almost certainly be investigating the incident.

This all comes just days after the Frenchman was subjected to horrific racist abuse after missing a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers - something which Pogba insisted only makes him want to work harder to change society.

Alongside Pogba, teammate Marcus Rashford also faced similar abuse recently, as did Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Reading's Yakou Meite.

Pogba has always been a divisive figure, and his admission of his desire to leave the club this summer certainly did not help. He was heavily linked with a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus, but neither move has materialised as of yet.

He could still be sold before the European transfer window slams shut on 2nd September, but it seems incredibly unlikely that United would authorise his departure as they cannot replace him, due to the early closure of the English window.