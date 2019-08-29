Alexis Sanchez Joins Inter Milan on Loan From Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez will be reunited with Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan for the duration of the season.

By 90Min
August 29, 2019

Manchester United have confirmed winger Alexis Sanchez has joined Inter on a season-long loan.

The Serie A side have pushed to get a deal for Sanchez over the line before the transfer window slams shut, with United also eager to part ways with the Chilean after 18 disappointing months at Old Trafford.

Inter's loan signing of the player does not include an option for the Nerazzurri to sign Sanchez permanently next summer.

United reportedly avoided putting a purchase clause in the deal, as they hope there will be more of a market for Sanchez next summer if he puts in a number of good performances this season.

He may end up sealing a permanent move to Inter anyway, but the Red Devils want to ensure they keep all their options open

It seems likely that Sanchez may have played his last game for United, who were eager to move on from the Chilean and focus on a younger core. 

The likes of Anthony MartialMarcus Rashford and Daniel James have all impressed this season, whilst youngsters like Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood are all knocking on the door of the first team.

Since his move from Arsenal in January 2018, Sanchez managed 45 appearances for United, but found the back of the net just five times, in what was a hugely disappointing spell for everyone involved.

He has now reunited with former United teammate Romelu Lukaku at San Siro, and the hope is that a return to Italy could be the catalyst to get Sanchez's career back on track.

