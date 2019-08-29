Anthony Martial & Luke Shaw Ruled Out of Man Utd's Clash With Southampton

Manchester United stars Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw have been officially ruled out through injury ahead of their trip to Southampton this weekend.

Both players were forced off during United's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, adding to the list of players who are currently on the sidelines.

Manchester United confirmed on Thursday that Martial and Shaw would miss their trip to St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, as well as right-back Diogo Dalot who should return after the international break.

United are still without Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah as both players continue their rehabilitation from long-term knee injuries.

Martial is one of just three players to score for Manchester United this season, sitting level with two alongside Marcus Rashford and Daniel James.

His absence could see 17-year-old Mason Greenwood offered the chance to start against Southampton, even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be under pressure to secure three points following last week's defeat.

Shaw, meanwhile, has started all three of Manchester United's games this season but will likely be replaced by Ashely Young against his former side.

Since leaving Southampton in 2014, Shaw made just one appearance at St Mary's Stadium while he's only ever beaten his old employers twice in five attempts.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton have some injury problems of their own ahead of United's visit, having lost Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi to injury during their Carabao Cup win over Fulham.

Left-back Ryan Bertrand, who missed their win over Brighton last week, is also a doubt as he continues to return from an ankle injury.