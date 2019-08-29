The roadmap for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League will be set in Monaco on Thursday, as the 32 participants learn their group opponents at the much-anticipated draw.

The field was completed on Wednesday, when the final three qualifying playoff series were decided. Last season's surprise semifinalist, Ajax, cemented its return to the competition proper, along with Club Brugge and Slavia Praha, joining Tuesday's playoff winners Red Star Belgrade, Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiakos.

Liverpool is the defending champion and will look to win a seventh European title with the same core group that won it all in Madrid less than three months ago, but it will be competing in a deep, loaded field with some tricky teams in the lower pots.

Listed below are the four pots for the draw, which will yield eight groups of four teams. Teams from the same league cannot play each other in the group stage, nor can Russian and Ukrainian teams, which have been kept apart by UEFA due to political tensions.

The top pot is made up of the reigning Champions League and Europa League winners along with the six champions of UEFA's highest-ranked leagues, according to its coefficient system. The remaining three pots are determined by results in Europe over the past five years. A potential group of death, for example, could feature Liverpool, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig.

Pot 1: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit St. Petersburg

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham, Ajax, Benfica

Pot 3: Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Olympiakos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Inter Milan, Dinamo Zagreb

Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, Leipzig, Slavia Prague, Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta, Lille

The groups will be updated here as they are announced at the draw, where UEFA will also give out its awards for European players of the year (refresh for most recent updates).