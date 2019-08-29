Champions League Group Stage Draw: All 32 Teams Learn Their Fate

By 90Min
August 29, 2019

The group stage draw for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League has been made, with holders Liverpool, 13-time winners Real Madrid, hopefuls Manchester City, perennial runners-up Juventus, Spanish champions Barcelona among the sides to have learned their fate.

Taking place in Monaco, the draw followed its usual format. The 32 competing teams were split into pots (1-4), with one side from each pot assigned to each of the eight groups (A-H).

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool are to meet Napoli in the group for the second year in a row, but will consider their path to the knockout stages a favourable one, with Red Bull Salzburg and Genk.

English champions Manchester City have been paired with Shakhtar Donetsk again, as well as Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb and Champions League debutants Atalanta.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in two heavyweight clashes in Group A, but Galatasaray could threaten to make it tricky for either of them.

Group H promises to be a very competitive one, with Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia and Lille, with any in with a chance of qualifying. But this year's 'Group of Death' is arguably F after Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter were drawn with Czech minnows Slavia Prague.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages
2019/20 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw
Group A - Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray
Group BBayern MunichTottenham Hotspur, Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade
Group CManchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta
Group DJuventusAtletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow
Group ELiverpoolNapoli, Red Bull Salzburg, Genk
Group FBarcelonaBorussia DortmundInter, Slavia Prague
Group G - Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Olympique Lyonnais, RB Leipzig
Group HChelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille

Matchday one will take place on 17/18 September and the round will conclude as usual with matchday six on 10/11 December. The first knockout draw will follow on 16 December.

This season's final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 30 May 2020.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message