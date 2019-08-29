Champions League Group Stage Draw: All 32 Teams Learn Their Fate

The group stage draw for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League has been made, with holders Liverpool, 13-time winners Real Madrid, hopefuls Manchester City, perennial runners-up Juventus, Spanish champions Barcelona among the sides to have learned their fate.

Taking place in Monaco, the draw followed its usual format. The 32 competing teams were split into pots (1-4), with one side from each pot assigned to each of the eight groups (A-H).

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool are to meet Napoli in the group for the second year in a row, but will consider their path to the knockout stages a favourable one, with Red Bull Salzburg and Genk.

English champions Manchester City have been paired with Shakhtar Donetsk again, as well as Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb and Champions League debutants Atalanta.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in two heavyweight clashes in Group A, but Galatasaray could threaten to make it tricky for either of them.

Group H promises to be a very competitive one, with Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia and Lille, with any in with a chance of qualifying. But this year's 'Group of Death' is arguably F after Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter were drawn with Czech minnows Slavia Prague.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Matchday one will take place on 17/18 September and the round will conclude as usual with matchday six on 10/11 December. The first knockout draw will follow on 16 December.

This season's final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 30 May 2020.