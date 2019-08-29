Germany Announce 22-Man Squad for Upcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Injured Manchester City winger Leroy Sané and Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rüdiger have been left out of Germany's squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers, the first time both players have been absent at the same time in three years.





Die Mannschaft are set to face old rivals Holland as well as Northern Ireland as they look to maintain their perfect record in Group C, having scored 13 goals and conceded just two in their opening three matches.





Germany confirmed their 22-man squad ahead of the international break on Tuesday, with Sané being left out for the first time since the World Cup after picking up a long-term injury against Liverpool in the Community Shield.

Rüdiger's slow return from injury at Chelsea will also see him left out of Joachim Löw's squad, while Thilo Kehrer's absence has further highlighted Germany's controversial decision to kick Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng out of the national team set up.





Elsewhere in the squad, striker Luca Waldschmidt - Germany's star from the Under-21 European Championships - is in line to get his first appearance following a strong start to the season with Freiburg.





Waldschmidt's inclusion has left Kevin Volland without a route back into the national team, however, having been out of international football since 2016.

Based on the announcement, it would appear that manager Löw will continue to try and use Joshua Kimmich as a midfielder for Germany.





Naturally one of the best right-backs on the planet, Kimmich has been used as a defensive midfielder for Die Mannschaft in their last 10 matches.