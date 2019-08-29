Injured Arsenal Trio Set to Return Next Month as Rob Holding Features for Under-23s

Arsenal are on the cusp of having a major injury boost after the upcoming international break, with Héctor Bellerín, Kieran Tierney and Konstantinos Mavropanos set to return to full training next month.





Bellerín is returning from a cruciate ligament injury and will be a welcome addition to Unai Emery's first-team, especially as Ainsley Maitland-Niles is still being used out of position to plug the gap in Arsenal's back four.





Centre-back Mavropanos has struggled to string much game time together since he arrived at the club in 2018, while summer signing Tierney arrived from Celtic still on the road to recovery, but the club have now confirmed that all three players will return to training next month.

Elsewhere in the squad, Rob Holding and Emile Smith Rowe are edging closer to match fitness following their involvement with the club's development squad.





Football.london confirm that Holding completed the full 90 minutes for Arsenal's Under-23 side against Everton last week, and it's even suggested that he could be back in the matchday squad ahead of Sunday's north London derby.





Smith Rowe has also been featuring at youth level and he even scored in a recent match against Brighton & Hove Albion, although the 19-year-old isn't expected to return to full training for another week.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Mesut Özil could feature for the first time this season when Arsenal welcome rivals Tottenham to Emirates Stadium, having missed their opening three matches through a variety of security reasons and illness.

Both clubs will be desperate to return to winning ways after dropping points on matchday three, although Arsenal's defeat at Liverpool was overshadowed by Tottenham's shocking loss to Steve Bruce's Newcastle.