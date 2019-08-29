Jurgen Klopp Insists 'Crazy' Champions League Draw Makes Talk of a Super League Pointless

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp believes that the 'crazy' possible group stages in the Champions League this season have highlighted why the idea of a European Super League is pointless.

Europe's biggest and best sides will learn their fate in the Champions League group stages on Thursday, with the draw set to take place in Monaco at 17:00 (BST).

Liverpool will be looking to defend their crown this season, but with the possibility of being drawn in a group alongside Real Madrid, Inter and RB Leipzig, Klopp has stressed that quality in the Champions League makes talk of a 'Super League' redundant.

"Someone told me about the groups and what could happen, and it is just crazy,” Klopp said, quoted by The Mirror. "The groups will be incredible. I don’t think there was ever a stronger Pot 2.

"They should all be in Pot 1, but there is not enough space there. I don’t think there was ever a stronger Pot 3. Then Pot 4 you can get RB Leipzig - wow!

"If people really think about this kind of Super League, then you don’t need it."

Although English teams dominated European competition last season, Klopp expects Germany's two biggest clubs to be back to their best this time around, while he's also tipped Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain to get closer to the Champions League trophy.

"I have no clue who will win the Champions League," he added. "We have the same chance like everyone else, but that is all, and no I don’t see us, the English teams, dominating.

"I really think a lot of teams have a good chance. Bayern Munich now finally brought in Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho, which is like a big boost.

"Look at the squad Borussia Dortmund has and tell me we are stronger than them. That is incredible. They can make five changes and you think, ‘really they didn’t play last week? Why?’

"There are a lot of quality teams - Juventus will be there, PSG will be there. Whatever happens, they will find solutions. Real Madrid? Do you think they gave up already?"