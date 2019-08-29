Juventus Striker Mario Mandzukic Rejects Late Paris Saint-Germain Approach

Out of favour Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has turned down the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, wanting to take more time to decide his medium-term future.

The experienced Croatian forward has fallen down the pecking order under new boss Maurizio Sarri and has been subject to interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs – including PSG, after injuries decimated their attacking options for the start of the new season.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Mandzukic is not keen on the switch and would prefer to take his time in deciding where he will go, and may even consider staying until the January transfer window.

The news will come as a bitter blow to PSG, who have recently lost key forwards Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe to injury.

With the future of Brazilian attacker Neymar still up in the air, the Paris club viewed Mandzukic as an ideal player to slot into their attacking lineup and were keen to tie up a deal before the French transfer window closes on 2nd September.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The former Bayern Munich forward has been with Juventus since 2015 but faces an uphill battle for regular playing time this season, with former Chelsea boss Sarri preferring Gonzalo Higuain as his first choice striking option, as evidenced by the Argentine starting in their Serie A opener against Parma.





The veteran forward was also linked with move to Manchester United as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku. There has also been reported interest from from China.