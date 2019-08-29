Former Barcelona and Spain national team manager Luis Enrique announced the tragic news that his 9-year-old daughter Xana has died of cancer.

Xana fought her diagnosis of osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, for five months before passing.

“Our daughter Xana has passed away this afternoon at the age of 9 after fighting for five intense months against osteosarcoma," Luis Enrique wrote in a message posted on social media. "We thank all the gestures of affection received during these months and we appreciate the discretion and understanding.

"You will be the star that guides our family. Rest Xanita."

Luis Enrique guided Barcelona to Champions League glory in 2015, after which Xana took part in the celebrations. In fact, she was a fixture in Barcelona's post-title celebrations during his three years managing the club, for which he also played for the last eight years of his career. Barcelona shared its sympathy with its former player and coach, while the outpouring from around the soccer and Spanish sporting universe followed:

Our condolences and all our sympathy for @luisenrique21 and his family at this very difficult time. RIP Xana.https://t.co/huTNMXxEu2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 29, 2019

Momento de mucho dolor y tristeza. Descansa en paz XANITA.



Mucha fuerza @LUISENRIQUE21, Elena y FAMILIA!!!!! 😔🙏 pic.twitter.com/84Svh90w5Y — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 29, 2019

Luis Enrique stepped away from the Spain national team job in June for what was then deemed personal reasons. He had taken over for Fernando Hierro following the 2018 World Cup.