Report: Man United to Renew Jadon Sancho Pursuit in Summer of 2020

The 19-year-old English international has picked up where he left off at Borussia Dortmund with a hot start to the season.

By 90Min
August 29, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to wait until next summer before bolstering his attacking option at Old Trafford, with Jadon Sancho set to remain as the club's top priority in 2020.

United have already parted ways with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez is set to follow, but the club didn't make any significant investment to replace either player - signing just Daniel James from Swansea City.

Although Solskjaer does want reinforcements in his squad, the Evening Standard claims that the Norwegian is going to bide his time in an attempt to land long-term target Sancho next summer, rather than opt for a quick fix during the January window.

Borussia Dortmund made it clear that Sancho wasn't for sale during the summer and are even set to reward him with a new contract in the coming weeks, although recent rumours over an improved deal still yet to be confirmed by the club.

Manchester United aren't expected to be deterred by Sancho's new deal, however, as Solskjaer prepares for a quiet season of incomings before continuing his rebuilding process at Old Trafford in July.

The 19-year-old has picked up where he left off last season and has already been involved in six goals across all competitions, scoring and assisting in each of his Bundesliga appearances to help Dortmund take an early lead in the title race.

Sancho's exploits will be a little closer to home over the next few weeks as he prepares to link up with England during the international break, with the Three Lions facing off against Bulgaria and Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

