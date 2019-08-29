Manchester City's Best & Worst Case Scenarios Ahead of 2019/20 Champions League Group Stage Draw

Manchester City have flattered to deceive in recent Champions League campaigns, but the Citizens will look to finally get it right in 2019/20 having dominated domestic matters last term.

Pep Guardiola's men have been champions of England for two successive seasons, yet they were eliminated from Europe at the quarter-final stage in both. The demand for a continental crown is growing and the quest begins in September as the groups get underway.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Here's the teams City will be hoping to draw on Thursday and the ones they'll be keen to avoid.

Pot 1

As a member of Pot 1, the Citizens cannot be drawn against any other top seeds. That means a heavyweight clash with Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Juventus is out of the question for now.

However, there are several strong contenders lurking in Pot 2, so it isn't necessarily plain sailing for Guardiola and his squad.

Pot 1 UEFA Club Coefficient Liverpool (CL) 91.000 Barcelona 138.000 Bayern Munich 128.000 Juventus 124.000 Manchester City 106.000

Paris Saint-Germain 103.000 Zenit St Petersburg 72.000 Chelsea (EL) 87.000





Best Case Draw: N/A

Worst Case Draw: N/A

Pot 2

Real Madrid - with their illustrious history in Europe - are without a doubt the biggest name in Pot 2. Nevertheless, they are not the only team to avoid from this group.

Neighbours Atletico regularly advance to the latter stages of the Champions League (making the finals in 2014 and 2016) and have become a fiercely competitive club under Diego Simeone.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

The same is true of 2013 finalists Borussia Dortmund, who are currently tearing things up in the Bundesliga. Jadon Sancho continues to thrive at Signal Iduna Park, whilst Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly are just two of a number of first-rate players at Napoli's disposal. The Italians also bested eventual champions Liverpool at home in last season's group stage.

City cannot draw fellow English outfit Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax's run to the semis in 2018/19 will make them a side to be wary of. Benfica would do nicely for Guardiola; a challenge, for sure, but one that the Sky Blues should overcome with (relative) ease.

Real Madrid 146.000 Atletico Madrid 127.000 Borussia Dortmund 85.000 Napoli 80.000 Shakhtar Donetsk 80.000 Tottenham Hotspur 78.000 Ajax 70.500 Benfica 68.000

Best Case Draw: Benfica

Worst Case Draw: Real Madrid

Pot 3

Inter are to be feared this year. Romelu Lukaku has taken to Italian football like a duck to water and Antonio Conte has termed them into a well-oiled machine.

Valencia may be ranked near the foot of this pot, yet the La Liga battlers are a frustrating side to face due to their defensive rigidity. Bayer Leverkusen are another that prioritises a strong team unit over star names, making them a nuisance to come up against.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

One of Dinamo Zagreb and Club Brugge would suit City. The Croats have grown accustomed to thrashings in the group stages and rarely venture into the knockouts, whilst their Belgian counterparts do not have the quality in their squad to take on a powerhouse like the Sky Blues.

Pot 3 UEFA Club Coefficient Lyon 61.500 Bayer Leverkusen 61.000 Red Bull Salzburg 54.500 Olympiacos 44.000 Club Brugge 39.500 Valencia 37.000 Inter 31.000 Dinamo Zagreb 29.500

Best Case Draw: Dinamo Zagreb

Worst Case Draw: Inter

Pot 4

Much of Lille's success last season came as a result of Nicolas Pepe's stellar form upfront. The Ivorian has since departed for Arsenal, leaving the Ligue 1 side looking rather short on top-level talent.

Fixtures with either them or Slavia Prague would be welcomed by Guardiola, with the latter also lacking the firepower to hurt the Premier League champions.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

Conversely, Red Star Belgrade have plenty of it. An away game versus the Serbs is a truly intimidating thought given the immense atmosphere their supporters stir up. Just ask Liverpool.

The Reds came undone in Belgrade nine months ago, the Reds struggling to cope with the ear-splitting noise, as well as the hostilities both on and off the pitch.

Pot 4 UEFA Club Coefficient Lokomotiv Moscow 28.500 Genk 25.000 Galatasaray 22.500 RB Leipzig 22.000 Slavia Prague 21.500 Red Star Belgrade 16.750 Atalanta 14.945 Lille 11.699

Best Case Draw: Lille

Worst Case Draw: Red Star Belgrade

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

Once the draw is made, group stage fixtures will begin on 17/18 September and conclude 11 weeks later on 10/11 December, followed by the knockout draw soon after.