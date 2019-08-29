Mohamed Elneny Still Interesting Besiktas & Fenerbahce as Arsenal Exit Looms

By 90Min
August 29, 2019

Besiktas and Fenerbahce are still keen on Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny as the Egyptian looks increasingly likely to leave north London ahead of the European transfer window closure.

Elneny has become a peripheral figure for Unai Emery's side this season, failing to make the matchday squad for any of the Gunners' opening three Premier League fixtures.

French side Bordeaux have been linked with the 27-year-old this summer, but the aforementioned Turkish duo have been touted as the more likely destinations for the Arsenal outcast.

That's according to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, who claims previously interested side Galatasaray are 'no longer' in for the midfielder, leaving the two Turkish sides to battle it out for the Egypt international.

Emery is looking to offload a few of his fringe players before the transfer window slams shut, having previously told Sky Sports that Elneny, and Shkodran Mustafi, are free to seek new clubs.

I spoke with them a lot of times last year in this position and I think it is positive for them to leave and to sign for another team where they can be protagonists, they can be happy and can continue their careers as players," he said.

“They know the situation, I am wishing the best for them and I think now the best for them is to be protagonists in another team, to sign and to get another challenge for them and continue with another team."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Elneny joined the Premier League side from FC Basel in January of 2016 for a fee of around £11m and has managed 89 appearances across all competitions since then, scoring two and assisting eight in the process.

However, since Unai Emery took the reins at Arsenal, the Egyptian has found his first-team chances pretty limited. Last season Elneny made just 17 outings for the Gunners in all competitions, with only eight of those coming in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message