The Reason Why Aston Villa Turned Down a Summer Move for Gary Cahill

Aston Villa rejected the chance of signing former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill this summer, due to him being too old.

Dean Smith was initially keen on Cahill who at the time was a free agent but eventually he pulled out of a deal resulting in him joining Crystal Palace.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to The Athletic, Former team mate and current Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry recommended the signing of the ex-England international, but a deal was scuppered as Smith wanted to lower the average age of his squad.

Instead, Villa moved for Belgian defender Bjorn Engels, who is significantly younger at 24. This has proven to be a great move, with the centre back forging a strong partnership with Tyrone Mings.

The report adds that signing Tom Heaton - who is also 33 - was an exception to the rule because of the fact that having a Premier League proven goalkeeper with plenty of experience is vital, while goalkeepers also tend to play to a later age than outfield players.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Cahill also would have become Villa's highest earner on £80,000 a week, so moving for the younger Engels meant that they wouldn't have to break their wage structure for the player.

Villa take on Palace this Saturday at Selhurt Park, and Cahill will undoubtedly try to show the Villans what they missed out on.