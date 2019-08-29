Tottenham Hotspur are believed to have agreed a fee with Club Brugge over the transfer of Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama ahead of the European transfer deadline next week.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries in each of the last two seasons and has been pushed down the pecking order in north London, despite a strong debut campaign in 2016/17.

According to Sky Sports, the fee the clubs have decided on is £12m. That is marginally more than the £11m that Spurs paid to Southampton when they signed Wanyama three years ago.

Wanyama’s proposed move to Club Brugge would see him return to Belgium, the country where he started his professional career with Antwerp-based club Beerschot AC as a teenager.

Born and raised in Nairobi, Wanyama arrived in Belgium, via short spell stay in Sweden, at the age of 17 and earned a contract with Beerschot after a successful trial. Three years later, he made the switch to Celtic, before catching the attention of Southampton.

In three seasons with the Saints, Wanyama helped the club to eighth, seventh and sixth place Premier League finishes. The first of those had been under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, with the Argentine later taking him to Spurs.

Wanyama’s departure to Club Brugge will leave Spurs with Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Harry Winks and record signing Tanguy Ndombele as their primary central midfield options. The club also captured the more attack-minded Giovani Lo Celso on loan during the summer as well.

In moving away from Tottenham and the Premier League, Wanyama will not be taking a step down in terms of European football, with Club Brugge in the Champions League group stage.

Having finished second behind Genk in the Jupiler Pro League last season, they successfully navigated two Champions League qualifying rounds and have been drawn into Group A alongside Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray.

Spurs took their place in Group B next to Bayern Munich, Olympiacos and Red Star Belgrade.