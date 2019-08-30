Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal Agrees to Join Real Sociedad After North London Derby

By 90Min
August 30, 2019

Arsenal have an ‘absolute agreement’ with Real Sociedad over the sale of Nacho Monreal but may delay the move until after the north London derby on Sunday.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that a ‘total agreement’ had been reached to take the 33-year-old to Spain on an initial two-year deal with the option of an additional year.

Yesterday, Gunners’ boss Unai Emery said the transfer was 'a possibility' during a press conference ahead of their clash with Tottenham.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

And now, the transfer saga may be nearing its end. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo today the deal is ‘certain’ with an ‘absolute agreement’ in place. Details of the deal have also been revealed.

Sociedad will pay €250,000 in instalments, subject to results. It is understood that any preferential option for La Real players is not included, which was something that had been discussed during earlier negotiations.

Arsenal have given the green light but have delayed the deal until after their final game before the international break as they look to cope with defensive shortages.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

A groin problem to summer signing Kieran Tierney has left Emery short on left-backs with Sead Kolasinac being the only other fit option. Monreal has started all three of Arsenal’s fixtures this season and may be called upon one final time to face rivals Spurs on Sunday before he makes his return to La Liga.

The Spaniard arrived at the Emirates from Malaga in 2013 for £9m. He has made over 250 appearances for the club, winning three FA Cups.

