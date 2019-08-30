Frank Lampard Provides N'Golo Kante Injury Update Ahead of Sheffield United Clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that midfielder N'Golo Kante will miss his side's meeting with Sheffield United on Saturday as a result of an ankle injury.

The Frenchman picked up a knock ahead of Chelsea's 3-2 win over Norwich City and was forced to miss the game as a result.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

It had been hoped that he may be able to recover in time for the trip to Sheffield United, but Lampard confirmed in his pre-match press conference (via the Daily Mail) that Kante remains unavailable.

Lampard said: "N'Golo Kante is not fit, so the continuation of his ankle problem and he won't be travelling with the France squad either. I had a conversation with Didier Deschamps and we both agreed it's the best thing for him. Let's try and get him fit over the break.

"It's a setback, of course. My focus is then to make sure he's okay. He's had four years of constant football at an incredibly high energy and output level. We have to get that right.

"We have a strong squad and the performance last week was very good. We have to be strong as a squad, and hopefully we'll do that."

In Kante's absence, Chelsea started with a midfield three of Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, and the trio could all retain their place as a result of the Frenchman's continued lay-off.

Lampard also revealed that winger Pedro will also miss out after failing to recover from a hamstring injury which saw him join Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the sidelines.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Pedro is not fit – should be the other side of the international break. Rudiger will play in the Under-23s tonight for the final time in terms of proper match fitness, then in contention after the break," Lampard revealed.