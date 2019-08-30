Jurgen Klopp Admits Xherdan Shaqiri Is Unhappy With Liverpool Situation (But Will Still Be Needed)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on Xherdan Shaqiri's situation, admitting that the player is unhappy but adds that 'we will need him'.

The Swiss international has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield, having mainly been utilised as a substitute. His inability to get game time has been due to the fine form of the forward line, but the winger has grown frustrated with the lack of minutes. In the opening three games of the Premier League season, Shaqiri has yet to feature.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

And although his manager has confirmed the winger's displeasure, he insisted that patience is key.





“Is he the happiest player in the squad at the moment? I don't think so. Can I see that on the training pitch? No," Klopp admitted, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. “That's the first four weeks of the season, that's the situation, that's how it is...that's probably the hardest period for players who are not [playing].

"He is in a good mood and training hard, doing what he has to do and is ready for the moment when he has to help the team on the pitch.”

The manager continued by reaffirming that the player himself has been told that he will be more involved as the season progresses, saying: “And we will need him. He knows that 100%."

The German was keen to reiterate the quality of Shaqiri and insisted that he is performing and training well despite his situation. adding: “In training, Shaq doesn't have to improve in any way if he can keep the level he is doing at the moment. It's not about that.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“Of course he can improve, everybody can improve, but he doesn't have to show anything special."





The quantity of matches will begin to increase after the international break, especially with the Champions League returning. The draw was made on Thursday, with the Reds in Group E with Napoli, Genk and Red Bull Salzburg.