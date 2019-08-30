Kevin Mirallas Leaves Everton to Join Royal Antwerp on Permanent Basis

Everton have confirmed that winger Kevin Mirallas has completed a permanent move to Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

The Belgian lost his place in the Everton side in late 2017 and has since spent time on loan with both Olympiacos and Fiorentina, but was widely expected to leave Goodison Park permanently this summer.

Everton took to their official website to confirm the deal, adding that Royal Antwerp have paid no transfer fee to sign Mirallas to a one-year contract.

For Mirallas, it brings an end to his seven-year association with Toffees, during which he netted 38 goals in his 186 appearances for the club.

After joining Everton from Olympiacos back in 2012, Mirallas' career in the Premier League actually got off to a fantastic start. He managed six goals and six assists in his debut season, before bumping those tallies up to eight goals and nine assists in the following campaign.

However, his form dipped soon after, and Mirallas found himself competing for game time against the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Ademola Lookman. Manager Sam Allardyce often overlooked Mirallas, and he was shipped off to Olympiacos on loan in January 2018.

His return to Greece did not go to plan, as Mirallas saw his loan terminated early after he failed to impress.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The Belgian was handed a lifeline by Fiorentina last season, and Mirallas went on to make 30 appearances in all competitions, netting two goals and creating a further three for his teammates.

The Serie A side had the option to make the move permanent but, after declining to do so, Mirallas has now sealed a return to Belgium.