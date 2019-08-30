Liverpool Champions League Fixtures: Confirmed Schedule for 2019/20

Last season's winners Liverpool learned who they will begin the defence of their title against on Thursday when the draw was made for the group stages of the Champions League.

After coming through a tricky group which contained PSG and Napoli last year, the Reds have been given an easier task on paper this time around. They will once again face Napoli, but the other two teams are unfancied sides in Genk and Salzburg.

Below is how Liverpool's European fixture list is looking like for their six group games...

Match 1 - Napoli vs Liverpool

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday September 17 What Time Is Kick Off? 8pm (UK) Where Is it Played? San Paolo Stadium, Naples TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? N/A

May as well get the toughest game out of the way first, right? Liverpool will travel to Naples on the opening matchday; a place that they do not have fond memories of.

The two teams faced one another at this ground last year, with Napoli edging the contest 1-0 thanks to a late Lorenzo Insigne winner.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Match 2 - Liverpool vs Salzburg

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday October 2 What Time Is Kick Off? 8pm (UK) Where Is it Played? Anfield, Liverpool TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? N/A

Liverpool will be heavily favoured to claim three points when they return to European action in front of their adoring fans at Anfield. However, Salzburg should not be underestimated.

They have won the Austrian title in each of the last six seasons, and did make it to the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2017/18 to show that they belong on the European stage.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Match 3 - Genk vs Liverpool



When Is Kick Off? Wednesday October 23 What Time Is Kick Off? 8pm (UK) Where Is it Played? Cristal Arena, Genk TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? N/A

Like Salzburg, Genk also won their domestic title last season, the fourth in their history. They do not have the best record in Europe, yet could still offer Liverpool some resistance.

The club are renowned for their youth academy, which has produced high-profile names such as Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Divock Origi.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Match 4 - Liverpool vs Genk

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday November 5 What Time Is Kick Off? 8pm (UK) Where Is it Played? Anfield, Liverpool TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? N/A

The return leg comes around quickly, with Liverpool hosting Genk at the start of November.

It was at this stage last season that Liverpool slipped up, losing 2-0 away at Red Star Belgrade to put their chances of progressing beyond the group stage in jeopardy. Jurgen Klopp will hope that his team do not make the same mistake twice.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Match 5 - Liverpool vs Napoli



When Is Kick Off? Wednesday November 27 What Time Is Kick Off? 8pm (UK) Where Is it Played? Anfield, Liverpool TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? N/A

This was the final game of the group last season, and what a game it was. Liverpool had to win to advance, and they managed to via a Mohamed Salah first half goal. However, they were also thankful to their goalkeeper Alisson, who made a fine save to deny Arkadiusz Milik late on.

Given that this is the penultimate game of the group this time, there may not quite be the same tension inside the ground. Still, Liverpool's final European home game of 2019 will be one to watch.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Match 6 - Salzburg vs Liverpool

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday December 10 What Time Is Kick Off? 5:55pm (UK) Where Is it Played? Red Bull Arena, Salzburg TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? N/A

Liverpool's final group game sees them travel to Austria. Salzburg will need to pull off a big upset if they are to overcome Liverpool, but they do have history.

The side pulled off a major shock when they overturned a 3-1 first leg deficit against Lazio in the 2017/18 Europa League quarter-finals. Trailing 1-0 in the return fixture, all seemed lost, but four unanswered goals put Salzburg into the last four. Liverpool, you have been warned...