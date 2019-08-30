Manuel Lanzini Signs New 4-Year Deal at West Ham United

West Ham United have revealed that Manuel Lanzini has signed a new four-year contract at the club, committing his future to the Hammers until 2023.

After battling back from a serious knee injury, Lanzini has reestablished himself as one of West Ham's most important players, creating two goals in their first three Premier League games this season.

West Ham had been eager to tie him down to a new contract, and they took to their official website to confirm that a deal had finally been agreed. The club added that there is also an option for Lanzini to extend his new contract by a further two years.

On the decision to sign a new deal, Lanzini said: “I’m so happy to sign a new contract for West Ham. I think it’s the best decision for me.

“I’ve been here for a long time and I’ve said in an interview before that I like West Ham, I like the fans, I like the staff and when I came here all the people were comfortable with me. I like to stay here.

“It’s a big decision but also easy, because when you feel good in one club and you like the club and the club likes you, it’s easier to decide these things. For me, it was not difficult. It was easy, because I love it here.

“I love London, I love the Club, I am happy here, we have a very good team, we have a very good manager and the Club wants to change and to be in more competitions in the future and that’s good for us.”

Since joining from Al Jazira in 2014, Lanzini has made 112 appearances for the Hammers, racking up 21 goals and 19 assists for good measure.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

His form since joining West Ham earned Lanzini his first call-up for Argentina in 2017, and he managed four appearances for his national team before injury brought his progress to a halt.

However, he is finally back from a lengthy lay-off, and Lanzini looks to be making up for lost time with an electric start to the current campaign.