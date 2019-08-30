Mohamed Elneny Set to Complete Besiktas Loan as Arsenal Exit Edges Closer

By 90Min
August 30, 2019

Arsenal outcast Mohamed Elneny is set to complete a season-long loan move to Turkish side Besiktas, with the midfielder due to arrive in Istanbul on Friday.

Elneny has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Unai Emery, who has not included the Egyptian in any matchday squad for the Gunners' opening three Premier League fixtures.

There has been interest in the midfielder throughout the summer with Bordeaux touted as a possible destination, but no deal ever materialised. 

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

However, Sky Sports are now reporting that the 27-year-old is due to fly to Istanbul on Friday to complete a one-year loan to Besiktas. The report also goes on to state that the Turkish side will cover his wages. However, there is no mention of an option to buy. 

Besiktas were one of three Turkish Super Lig outfits most recently interested in his services, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce the other two. However, it appears as though Besiktas, who are currently eighth in the league after two games, have won the race. 

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Emery recently stated that both Elneny and Shkodran Mustafi are free to leave Arsenal, as he encouraging them to go and gain first-team minutes. There had also been previous suggestions that the former Paris Saint-Germain manager has attempted to offload the Besiktas-bound man on a number of occasions prior to this. 

In the Premier League in 2018/19, the former FC Basel midfielder managed just eight appearances. As a result, this represents a good deal for both clubs as he has clearly fallen even further down the pecking order in the new campaign.

