Spain Announce Squad for Upcoming Internationals as Dani Ceballos and Pablo Sarabia Earn Call-Ups

Robert Moreno has named his first Spain squad for forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Romania and the Faroe Islands, with Arsenal's Dani Ceballos and PSG's Pablo Sarabia set to vie for their first senior caps.

Moreno took over the role from Luis Enrique back in June, when the former boss stepped aside due to personal issues, and the reasons for his absence became tragically clear this week when Enrique announced that his nine-year-old daughter had lost her battle with bone cancer.

Spain had announced a news conference for Friday morning at which the squad was planned to be unveiled, but the event was pulled out of respect for Enrique and his family.

OFICIAL | Esta es la convocatoria de España para los encuentros ante Rumanía e Islas Feroe#UnidosPorUnReto pic.twitter.com/o0Xzp2Vre1 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) August 30, 2019

Instead, the squad was announced on social media, and it contains an injection of youth, as Spain Under-21 stars Ceballos, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Oyarzabal and Unai Nunez make the grade.

Pablo Sarabia has enjoyed a decent start to life in Paris and he looks in line for an international debut at some stage.

David de Gea will continue to tussle with Chelsea's Kepa for the gloves, with new Roma keeper Pau Lopez coming in as third choice.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

The back line takes on a familiar look with stalwarts Sergio Ramos and Jordi Alba making expected returns - with Ramos and Dani Carvajal the only two Real Madrid players who have been selected.

Places look up for grabs at the other end of the field, with Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno and Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer looking set for a scrap to start as central striker.