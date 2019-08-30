Tottenham at Risk of Losing Jan Vertonghen & Christian Eriksen Before European Transfer Deadline

August 30, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are at risk of losing two senior players in Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen by the time the European transfer deadline strikes on Monday following fresh speculation linking their pair with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.


Both players are out of contract at the end of the season and neither has been heavily involved in the opening weeks of the new campaign while their futures have remained uncertain.

Last season’s leading assister, Eriksen has started just once of Spurs’ opening three Premier League games, appearing as a substitute in the other two. Vertonghen, meanwhile, is yet to play at all after being left out altogether for the season opener and not getting off the bench since.

Eriksen was briefly of interest to Manchester United in the final days of the Premier League transfer window earlier this month, but the Old Trafford club pulled out when it became clear the Danish international was eyeing a move abroad instead.

The latest on his future comes from Le Parisien, suggesting that Eriksen is on Paris Saint-Germain’s radar in the event that Neymar leaves and re-joins Barcelona. A value of €80m to €100m – the equivalent of £72.5m to £91m – is quoted for the 27-year-old.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

PSG are said to have been interested in Eriksen back in 2013, the same year in which he joined Tottenham from Ajax, at a time when current sporting director Leonardo was in his first spell.

The report also links PSG with Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi, with all three very different kinds of players. There is also a complication in the Neymar saga that may not actually see him leave.

Vertonghen heading to Leverkusen before Monday seems more plausible, with German publication Kicker revealing that the Bundesliga club are targeted the 32-year-old centre-back.

Fears that losing Vertonghen could leave Spurs short at the back may not be misplaced, though. Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez have started all three games so far this season, but the injured Juan Foyth is the only other recognised central defender in the squad.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

It is possible that defensive midfielder Eric Dier could eventually fill in deeper if needed after falling down the pecking order in his preferred position.

