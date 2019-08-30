Twitter Reacts as Manchester United, Arsenal and Wolves Learn Their Europa League Fate

By 90Min
August 30, 2019

Partially thanks to Ashley Cole's struggle with opening balls and pronouncing team names, we now know who the Premier League's representatives will take on in the Europa League this season, as well as the fate of both Scottish representatives. 

In typical Europa League fashion, it's an exceptionally mixed bag - so let's just dive straight in. 

Arsenal - Group F

Considering they were a top seed, it's far from an easy group for Arsenal, who have a repeat of last season's semi-final with Eintracht Frankfurt to look forward to, as well as trips to Belgium to face Standard Liege and Portugal to face Victoria SC.

Having travelled all the way to Baku for last season's final, however, away games on some more familiar shores have some praising the draw gods. 

Manchester United - Group L

Welcome back to the Europa League, Manchester United. Last year it was glamour trips to Juventus and Valencia. Now? Not so much...

As well as Astana, they've drawn Partisan Belgrade and Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, and while it's a reasonably favourable group in terms of their qualification chances, it hasn't inspired much excitement. 

Wolves - Group J 

It's something of a baptism of fire for Wolves who return to the competition after a prolonged  absence, and they'll take on European stalwarts Besiktas and Braga, as well as Slovan Bratislava. 


The abundance of Portuguese stars in their team, however, have some suggesting that Braga away may as well be a home game.

Wolves vs Wolfsburg is the Wolveception draw of some people's dreams, but we'll have to wait at least another year for that one - unless both sides plan on extending their stays in the tournament beyond the group stages. 

Celtic and Rangers

It's a tough draw for Scottish champions Celtic in group E, as they draw Lazio and Rennes, while they will look to take a measure of revenge on CFR Cluj, who eliminated them from Champions League qualifying. 

It's also a tough draw for Glasgow rivals Rangers, who take on Porto, Feyenood and BSC Young Boys. Still, after coming through a tough playoff with Legia Warsaw in dramatic fashion, most are in a confident mood. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message