Wembley Set to Host 2023 Champions League Final as Russia and Germany Secure 2021 and 2022

UEFA have decided that London's Wembley Stadium will host the Champions League final in 2023.

The iconic stadium has previously hosted the final of the competition in both 2011 and 2013, and has since been used for a number of high-profile events.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It could soon be hosting the Champions League final once more as, according to the Associated Press, two UEFA sources have confirmed that the organisation intend to put forth Wembley as the hosts in 2023 - 100 years after the opening of the original Wembley.

The decision is yet to be confirmed by UEFA, who will reveal the hosts of the finals in 2021, 2022 and 2023 in a meeting on 24th September.

The Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg is expected to host the event in 2021, whilst Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena looks to have won the race for the 2022 final.

The English FA are believed to have made a specific bid for the match in 2023 as a way of celebrating the 100-year history of Wembley. The original stadium first opened its doors in 1923, and the FA are thought to be eager to mark the occasion with a fitting tribute.

The FA may not have confirmed their bid, but a spokesperson acting on behalf of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told the Evening Standard: "London is the sporting capital of the world and the Mayor wants to bring the biggest and the best events to the city.

“He is proud to support the FA’s bid for Wembley to host the final of the 2023 UEFA Champions League.

📆 OTD in 2011...



Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a 3-1 Champions League final victory over Manchester United at Wembley 👏



A Spanish masterclass 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/eyjbbswA1f — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2019

“It would have been 10 years since London last hosted the Champions League final and in 2023 we will celebrate the centenary of the opening of the original Wembley Stadium.

“Wembley will host the final of the men’s Euro 2020 and Women’s Euro 2021, and so bringing the biggest club game in world football back to London would make this a great period for sport in the capital."