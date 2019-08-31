Arsenal Confirm Nacho Monreal Has Officially Joined Real Sociedad on Permanent Deal

Arsenal have confirmed left-back Nacho Monreal has completed a permanent move to join La Liga side Real Sociedad.

The 33-year-old had just one year left on his contract in north London and has been linked with a move away following the arrival of Celtic's Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal have now confirmed that Monreal will leave the club with immediate effect, ensuring that the former Spain international will not feature in the north London derby on Sunday.

Monreal joined the club from Malaga in 2013 and has gone on to make 251 appearances across all competitions, winning three FA Cups and the same amount of Community Shields during his time at the club.

He's been an ever-present for Arsenal this season while Sead Kolašinac has been missing following an attempted armed robbery, with Monreal even taking the captain's armband against Burnley on matchday two.

Real Sociedad have confirmed that Monreal, who is their sixth signing of the summer, has signed a two-year contract in San Sebastián. The club will announce another new arrival on Monday.

Arsenal have now recouped just over £45m in sales this summer, most of which came from Alex Iwobi's move to Everton at the end of the English transfer window.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

The Gunners splashed £137m on new players ahead of the 2019/20 season, including club-record signing Nicolas Pépé.

The Ivory Coast international started his first game for the club against Liverpool last week, but he's is expected to feature alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for the first time this weekend against Tottenham.