Barcelona has decided to end its pursuit of Neymar, according to ESPN.

The forward will stay with Paris Saint-Germain, but Barca will attempt to acquire him next summer. The Catalans were unable to reach a deal with PSG after weeks of negotiations, reports ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that Neymar expressed an interest in returning to Barca and put pressure on his club in Paris to allow him to do so. PSG's unwillingness to reduce its asking price for Neymar stopped Barca's attempt to bring him back. Barca made three offers, all of which were rejected.

PSG sporting director Leonardo told ESPN on Friday that the club was still open to selling Neymar if Barca made "an acceptable offer" but none had come in. Although Real Madrid and Juventus were previously rumored to be pursuing the Brazilian star, Leonardo said Barca is the only club his side has talked to.