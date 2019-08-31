Report: Barcelona Ends Pursuit to Bring Back Neymar

The Catalans were reportedly unable to reach a deal with Paris Saint-Germain after weeks of negotiations.

By Jenna West
August 31, 2019

Barcelona has decided to end its pursuit of Neymar, according to ESPN.

The forward will stay with Paris Saint-Germain, but Barca will attempt to acquire him next summer. The Catalans were unable to reach a deal with PSG after weeks of negotiations, reports ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that Neymar expressed an interest in returning to Barca and put pressure on his club in Paris to allow him to do so. PSG's unwillingness to reduce its asking price for Neymar stopped Barca's attempt to bring him back. Barca made three offers, all of which were rejected.

PSG sporting director Leonardo told ESPN on Friday that the club was still open to selling Neymar if Barca made "an acceptable offer" but none had come in. Although Real Madrid and Juventus were previously rumored to be pursuing the Brazilian star, Leonardo said Barca is the only club his side has talked to.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message