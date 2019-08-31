Borussia Dortmund Set to Make a Bid for Liverpool Youngster Bobby Duncan

Exclusive - Borussia Dortmund are set to make a move for Liverpool outcast Bobby Duncan, following his recent dispute with the Merseyside club.





Duncan was at the centre of a social media storm after his agent Saif Rubie published a series of shocking tweets, claiming that the Liverpool youngster was being 'mentally bullied' by his employers.

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

These sensational claims came after the 18-year-old was denied the chance of joining Fiorentina on loan, and Rubie stated that his client was being held at the club against his will.

Despite the Reds' determination to retain Duncan's services, we understand that Dortmund are preparing a bid for the 18-year-old, having been aware of his progress thanks to their extensive British scouting network.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Duncan would not be the first young English talent that Dortmund have prised from the Premier League, after their signing of England star Jadon Sancho from Manchester City in 2017.

The Liverpool Echo revealed the following statement made by Liverpool officials in response to Rubie's claims, denying any truth in his accusations:

"Liverpool Football Club is aware of and disappointed by the unattributed comments and unfounded allegations that have been made in the media regarding one of our players."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Liverpool remain intent on keeping the talented youngster at Anfield, but Duncan has made it clear that he wants to leave.





The England youth international joined Liverpool from rivals Man City in 2018, and famously is the cousin of Anfield legend Steven Gerrard.