Bruno Fernandes Reveals Sporting CP Blocked Summer Transfer to Tottenham

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed a summer switch to Tottenham fell through after the Lillywhites failed to match the Portuguese team's valuation of him.

The Lisbon outfit placed a €70m price tag on the playmaker's head, but Spurs decided not to stump up the money and instead chose to pursue a £55m deal for Giovani Lo Celso.

Personal terms had already been agreed between club and player, with Fernandes known to be eager to try his hand in the Premier League.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

After just three matches of the new Primeira Liga season, the 24-year-old has collected four assists and one goal, setting up all three as Sporting defeated Portimonense 3-1 on Sunday.





Discussing his proposed transfer to Mauricio Pochettino's side, Fernandes told GQ Portugal: "As you all know, Tottenham made a lot of proposals for me. Everything was right with me - or practically was.

"I never made any big demands, my manager was always dealing with the financials. It was and is my goal to play in England. Sporting know that - everyone knows that - and there were conditions for things to be done.

"But, Sporting understood that the value was not enough and I have to respect the decision."

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Manchester United were also pursuing Fernandes' services, with neighbours City and fierce rivals Liverpool likewise interested in bringing him to the Premier League.





The Nations League winner was in scintillating form during 2018/19, amassing 32 goals and 18 assists across all competitions for Sporting.





There is now talk that Fernandes could move to Real Madrid, with Fiorentina's sporting director claiming a €70m is in place.