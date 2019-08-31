Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Burnley on Saturday looking to remain the only perfect team in the English top flight this season. On paper, this should be straight forward for the reigning European champions, but Burnley are always a thorn in the top clubs' side and are very difficult to beat at home.

The new season couldn't have gotten off to much better of a start for Jurgen Klopp's side. With three wins in their first three, they sit alone atop the league table with Manchester City already dropping points. The Reds have 12 straight wins in the league dating back to last season and haven't lost since January 3. For those remarkable runs to continue, Liverpool must tighten up on defense. With star goalkeeper Alisson out with an injury, it's imperative that their back line regain the form they ended last season with. There's no doubt that their start so far has been good, but if there’s one question it’s how many chances they're allowing.

If Burnley are able to create some chances in this match, they certainly have the man to finish them. Ashley Barnes is one of the league's most in-form strikers early on with four goals in his first three matches. He's netted 80% of his club's goals, scoring four of their five. While it's been a fantastic individual effort for Barnes to start this season, it's been a mixed bag for the collective. The Clarets scored a stunning 3–0 win over Southampton on opening day but fell to Arsenal 2–1 the week after. In their most recent performance, they held Wolves to a 1–1 draw. In a perfect storm, Burnley have the ingredients to pull off the improbable upset. Now it's just a matter of it all coming together on the day.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV.

