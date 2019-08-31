Burnley vs. Liverpool Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Premier League Online

Find out how to watch Burnley face Liverpool in a Premier League contest on Saturday, Aug. 31.

By SI Wire
August 31, 2019

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Burnley on Saturday looking to remain the only perfect team in the English top flight this season. On paper, this should be straight forward for the reigning European champions, but Burnley are always a thorn in the top clubs' side and are very difficult to beat at home.

The new season couldn't have gotten off to much better of a start for Jurgen Klopp's side. With three wins in their first three, they sit alone atop the league table with Manchester City already dropping points. The Reds have 12 straight wins in the league dating back to last season and haven't lost since January 3. For those remarkable runs to continue, Liverpool must tighten up on defense. With star goalkeeper Alisson out with an injury, it's imperative that their back line regain the form they ended last season with. There's no doubt that their start so far has been good, but if there’s one question it’s how many chances they're allowing.

If Burnley are able to create some chances in this match, they certainly have the man to finish them. Ashley Barnes is one of the league's most in-form strikers early on with four goals in his first three matches. He's netted 80% of his club's goals, scoring four of their five. While it's been a fantastic individual effort for Barnes to start this season, it's been a mixed bag for the collective. The Clarets scored a stunning 3–0 win over Southampton on opening day but fell to Arsenal 2–1 the week after. In their most recent performance, they held Wolves to a 1–1 draw. In a perfect storm, Burnley have the ingredients to pull off the improbable upset. Now it's just a matter of it all coming together on the day.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message