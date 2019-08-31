Chelsea host Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with the Blues looking to build off their first win of the new season. The youth movement is beginning to flourish in London. Can they continue their string of positive results after a disaster of an opening match against Manchester United?

Frank Lampard picked up his first victory as manager of the club that made him legendary this past weekend at Norwich City. Tammy Abraham’s brace combined with Mason Mount’s lovely strike was enough to secure the win for Chelsea. With an average age of 24 years and 208 days, Lampard fielded the youngest lineup the club has put out in the past quarter of a century. The likes of Abraham, Mount and Christian Pulisic have infused a breath of youthful air into a stale squad. While the transfer ban may have forced the club into this direction, it could pay huge dividends in the long run as all these young players are getting valuable minutes to prove themselves instead of making way for expensive signings and going on loan.

Sheffield United comes to the Bridge looking to knock Chelsea down a peg or two. The newly-promoted side have gotten off to a surprisingly good start with four points through their first three matches. However, in their last match they did suffer their first defeat since returning to the Premier League. A 2-1 loss to Leicester City is nothing to be ashamed of, but manager Chris Wilder will be hoping to stop the bleeding with a good result this weekend. The odds might not be in The Blades’ favor according to the experts, but Chelsea aren’t the juggernaut they used to be and a good performance would certainly give them a shot at picking up points.

Here's how to watch the game:

Date: Saturday, August 31

Time: 10 a.m.

TV Channel: NBCSN

