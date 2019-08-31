Javier Hernandez Hands in Transfer Request at West Ham as Sevilla Move Draws Closer

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez is close to sealing an £8m move to Sevilla, the Mexican handing in a transfer request to help see the deal over the line.

With the Hammers paying a club-record fee of £45m for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller in the summer, the former Manchester United star has decided to look elsewhere to ensure he gets regular game-time in 2019/20. He has less than a year left to run on his contract at the London Stadium having joined from Bayer Leverkusen two seasons ago.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Hernandez was on target as West Ham drew 1-1 with Brighton in the second round of Premier League fixtures this campaign, taking him to a total of 17 goals for the club in all competitions.

According to the Daily Mail, that is how his record with the Irons will end, with the 31-year-old currently in Spain to put the finishing touches on his Sevilla switch.

West Ham have been negotiating a deal with Los Hispalenses for the last week and an agreement between the two teams is close.





The La Liga outfit have made a £7m offer for Hernandez, but his employers are holding out for the aforementioned £8m sum.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Along with Haller, the Hammers purchased young striker Albian Ajeti over the off-season, bringing in the 18-year-old from Swiss side Basel.





Hernandez made 55 top-flight appearances for West Ham, adding to the 103 first division matches he played for United between 2010 and 2016.





He earned two Premier League winner's medals during his time at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid on loan and then Leverkusen permanently.