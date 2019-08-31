Javier Hernandez Hands in Transfer Request at West Ham as Sevilla Move Draws Closer

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez is close to sealing an £8m move to Sevilla, the Mexican handing in a transfer request to help see the deal over the line.

With the Hammers paying a club-record fee of £45m for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller in the summer, the former Manchester United star has decided to look elsewhere to ensure he gets regular game-time in 2019/20. He has less than a year left to run on his contract at the London Stadium having joined from Bayer Leverkusen two seasons ago.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Hernandez was on target as West Ham drew 1-1 with Brighton in the second round of Premier League fixtures this campaign, taking him to a total of 17 goals for the club in all competitions.

According to the Daily Mail, that is how his record with the Irons will end, with the 31-year-old currently in Spain to put the finishing touches on his Sevilla switch.

West Ham have been negotiating a deal with Los Hispalenses for the last week and an agreement between the two teams is close.


The La Liga outfit have made a £7m offer for Hernandez, but his employers are holding out for the aforementioned £8m sum.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Along with Haller, the Hammers purchased young striker Albian Ajeti over the off-season, bringing in the 18-year-old from Swiss side Basel.


Hernandez made 55 top-flight appearances for West Ham, adding to the 103 first division matches he played for United between 2010 and 2016.


He earned two Premier League winner's medals during his time at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid on loan and then Leverkusen permanently.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message