Javier Hernandez has reportedly agreed to a deal that will send him from West Ham back to La Liga to play for Sevilla on a deal worth €8 million over three years–just under $9 million USD–with €1.5 million in incentives, according to ESPN.

Hernandez is Mexico's all-time top scorer and has been with West Ham since 2017.

Several MLS and Brazilian clubs were reportedly interested in signing the 31-year-old striker, who had considered leaving West Ham earlier this summer. With one year remaining on his contract, Hernandez opted instead to stay in London despite the fact that West Ham recently signed striker Albian Ajeti from FC Basel on a four-year deal. Hernandez has seen limited participation with the club since.

Known as "Chicharito," Hernandez last played in La Liga while on loan from Manchester United to Real Madrid during the 2014-15 season. He then signed with Bayer Leverkusen, where he spent two seasons. ESPN added that the star striker is planning to extend his career in Europe for at least three more seasons.

Sevilla has won two and drawn one match so far this season.