Leicester Hoping to Ditch Out of Favour Wingers With European Deadline Day Approaching

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

Leicester could still do some transfer dealings right up to the European transfer deadline as they look to offload out of favour wingers Rachid Ghezzal and Fousseni Diabate.

The duo are unlikely to be given first-team opportunities, with Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton and Demarai Gray all in contention for starting berths in wide positions.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has given the green light for both players to depart and the duo have already started talks with European clubs.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking on the matter as quoted by Leicester Mercury, Rodgers stated: “I think the guys, Rachid and Diabate, those are the two guys where there was interest, so if anybody is to go out, it will be those two.


“There’s nothing further to add. We will see what happens over the weekend. There’s been no movement on that. There is nothing concrete, it would just depend what the offer was.”


Ghezzal joined the Foxes last summer for £12m from Ligue 1 side Monaco but has failed to live up to the potential he showed during his tenure in the sovereign city-state and thus was unable to secure a lot of playing time.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Diabate, a former Mali Under-23 international, was sent out on loan to Turkish club Sivasspor where he managed to conjure up five goal contributions in 17 appearances. The 23-year-old joined the Premier League outfit as the first signing during the Claude Puel era for just under £2m in January 2018.

It was also rumoured that French midfielder Nampalys Mendy was on the chopping block but Rodgers has denied that an exit is possible, especially following the injury to key defensive midfielder Wilfried Ndidi.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message