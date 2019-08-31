Manchester City Champions League Fixtures: Confirmed Schedule for 2019/20

Manchester City had a remarkable 2018/19 season, completing the domestic treble to prove that they are one of the great sides of the modern era.

Yet one trophy eluded them.

City were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Tottenham in dramatic fashion, losing on away goals after having a goal chalked off for offside in the dying seconds of the tie. To be recognised as a true European giant, it seems that they must win the Champions League at some point.

Can they do it this year? Well, they may not get a better chance. A group containing Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta will leave Pep Guardiola's side feeling no fear ahead of the games.

Here is their confirmed fixture list for the group stages...

Match 1 - Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 18 September What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Metalist Stadium, Kharkiv TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A (TBC)

City will begin their European adventure in Ukraine, although the fixture will actually take place 150 miles north of Donetsk in Kharkiv. These two sides were also placed in the same group last season. It did not end well for Shakhtar.

City cruised to a 3-0 victory in the away fixture, before turning on the style in a 6-0 home win in the return game. If City want to make an early statement of intent, they are more than capable of doing so against their Ukrainian opponents.

Match 2 - Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 1 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Etihad Stadium, Manchester TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A (TBC)

The Premier League champions make their first home appearance of the season in Europe against Dinamo Zagreb. The Croatian outfit have won their domestic title on 21 occasions, and did so again last season.

City will be expected to see off Dinamo with minimal fuss, but they did come unstuck in their opening home game in the competition last season, falling to a 2-1 defeat against Lyon. A defeat here would be an even bigger upset.

Match 3 - Manchester City vs Atalanta



When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 22 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Etihad Stadium, Manchester TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A (TBC)

Despite being in Pot 4, Atalanta may prove to be City's toughest test in the group. The Serie A side finished third in Italy last season, above both Milan clubs, Roma and Lazio.

Whilst they do have defensive frailties, Atalanta are an excellent attacking side, scoring 77 goals in 38 league games last year, the most in their league. City often dominate possession, and don't concede too many chances, but if they do gift opportunities here expect Atalanta to take them.

Match 4 - Atalanta vs Manchester City

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 6 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro Stadium, Milan TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A (TBC)

Due to their stadium not meeting UEFA's requirements, Atalanta will play their home games this season at San Siro, the stadium shared by the Milan clubs. That is just a short trip from Bergamo, where Atalanta are based, so City should still expect a hostile reception when they arrive in northern Italy.

City will have been favoured to win each of their opening three games, so this could turn out to be the game where they can secure their passage through to the last 16 with a couple of matches to spare.

Match 5 - Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 26 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Etihad Stadium, Manchester TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A (TBC)

City ran riot in this game last season, with Gabriel Jesus taking home the match ball after netting a hat-trick in a 6-0 victory.

Shakhtar won the UEFA Cup (as it was back then) a decade ago, but have often struggled away in Europe. They face a tough task to turn that form around in Manchester.

Match 6 - Dinamo Zagreb vs Manchester City



When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 11 December What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A (TBC)

Guardiola's team finish the group stage with a trip to the Croatian capital. The side won their final group game last season 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim to ensure that they topped their group, and they will want to do the same again here.

Dinamo have won the Croatian league in 13 of the last 14 seasons, and their fans are known for their passionate support. However, it is unlikely that City will be concerned by that, and they should be able to safely advance through to the knockout stages.