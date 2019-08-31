Mauricio Pochettino Claims He's Had Offers to Leave Tottenham But Reiterates Commitment to Club

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he's had plenty of offers to leave Tottenham in recent years, but the Argentine insists he's focused on his long-term plan in north London.

The 47-year-old has been in the sights of Real Madrid and Manchester United ever since he started to impress at Southampton, although the former even had tabs on Pochettino earlier in his career at Espanyol.

Pochettino had admitted that he's had a number of offers during his time at Tottenham but stressed that last year's contract extension proved he's committed to the club.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

"Yes [I've had offers]. Plenty," Pochettino said, quoted by The Telegraph. "Plenty in five years and Daniel knows. Some, not all! From everywhere. Daniel knows very well how our commitment with the club is. It’s massive, it’s more than what is normal.

"It’s normal to get offers. If you ask [Pep] Guardiola, if you ask [Jürgen] Klopp, if you ask the best managers. For sure Guardiola is working at City and receives a call from a different club. Or like Klopp or like a different manager.

"It does not make it special to me. You asked me and that is my honest answer. But I don’t say it, so you use my words to say how good I am because I said ‘no’."

There have been stunning rumours doing the rounds recently which suggest Pochettino could walk away from the club after their match against Arsenal this weekend.

But the Argentine brushed off the "stupid" rumours and even outlined what his plan was with Tottenham during the international break.

"What can I say about a stupid rumour? After five years, now I start the sixth and you know how we worked in the summer to try to rebuild and update," he added.

“I'm going to be here Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday, my plan is to travel - I don't want to say where - and then Friday again to London, meeting with Daniel.

“I am very happy to be here, very proud. Five years ago, we started a project at a very different club and now we are one of the best clubs in the world. We have played in the final of the Champions League and now the aim is to remain competitive for the future."