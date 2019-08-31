Newcastle Managing Director in Fresh Contract Talks With Several First Team Players

Talks to extend the contracts of several of Newcastle's first team players have begun with managing director Lee Charnley currently working hard to negotiate new deals.

After yet another turbulent summer at St James' Park, which saw popular former manager Rafa Benitez depart and Steve Bruce appointed as his successor, a number of key players have been allowed to enter the final years of their contracts.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, Chronicle Live understand Charnley has been in contact with a key cohort of Magpies players, including the likes of Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar and Jonjo Shelvey, all of whom have deals which expire in 2021.

Speaking after missing a crucial spot-kick during the penalty shootout defeat to Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, former Liverpool midfielder Shelvey acknowledged his current contract situation and said he needed to keep performing and training hard to secure a new deal.

Bruce is keen on securing new long-term contracts for his key players, with Martin Dubravka one such first-team star who was eyed up during the transfer window, as other clubs look to take advantage of the uncertainty at Newcastle.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Despite the ongoing talks, the former Aston Villa boss was relaxed about the current contract situation. Taking before his side's clash with Watford on Saturday, Bruce revealed: "I said when I walked through the door there's four or five of them who were the nucleus, who I know Lee is having a conversation with as we speak."

Bruce will no doubt be looking for more positive headlines after securing his first win as Newcastle boss last weekend with a hard-fought win over Spurs in north London.